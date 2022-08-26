Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Rebelle AB (publ) is updated (414/22)

On July 25, 2022, the shares in Rebelle AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Vinted UAB ("Vinted") to the shareholders in the Company. On August 22, 2022, Vinted issued a press release with information that Vinted had achieved control of approximately 96.7 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that Vinted intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On the same day, August 22, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Rebelle AB (publ) (BELLE, ISIN code SE0016829899, order book ID 248805) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB