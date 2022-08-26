Anzeige
Freitag, 26.08.2022
Jeder setzt auf NFTs – auch Schalke! Die einzige Aktie dazu?!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Rebelle AB (publ) is updated (414/22)

On July 25, 2022, the shares in Rebelle AB (publ) (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Vinted UAB
("Vinted") to the shareholders in the Company. 

On August 22, 2022, Vinted issued a press release with information that Vinted
had achieved control of approximately 96.7 percent of the shares in the
Company. The press release also stated that Vinted intended to commence a
compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the
Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

On the same day, August 22, 2022, the Company issued a press release with
information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares
from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received
such an application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Rebelle AB (publ) (BELLE, ISIN code SE0016829899, order book ID 248805) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
