DJ Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 25-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 173.491

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 356832

CODE: GILI LN

ISIN: LU1407893301

