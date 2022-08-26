DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Aug-2022 / 12:46 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 25-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.5495

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10819700

CODE: LESU LN

ISIN: LU1792117696

