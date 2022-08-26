NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 25 August 2022 were: 613.54p Capital only 620.92p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 87,000 ordinary shares on 25th August 2022, the Company has 101,892,678 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,317,186 shares held in Treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.