

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone money supply growth eased further in July and credit to the private sector increased at a steady pace, the European Central Bank said on Friday.



The broad monetary aggregate M3 rose 5.5 percent annually in July, slower than the revised 5.7 percent increase in June. The expected increase was 5.6 percent.



In the three months to July, M3 growth averaged 5.7 percent.



The narrow measure M1, which includes currency in circulation and overnight deposits, logged an annual growth of 6.7 percent in July versus 7.2 percent in June.



As regards the dynamics of credit, credit to euro area residents grew 5.8 percent and that to general government gained 7.0 percent.



Data showed credit to the private sector climbed at a steady rate of 5.2 percent in July.



The annual growth rate of adjusted loans to the private sector stood at 6.3 percent in July versus 6.2 percent in June.



Among the borrowing sectors, the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to households stood at 4.5 percent in July, compared with 4.6 percent in June, while the yearly growth of adjusted loans to non-financial corporations accelerated to 7.7 percent in July from 6.9 percent a month ago.







