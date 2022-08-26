

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) reported Friday that net loss attributable to the company's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter was RMB623.3 million or US$93.1 million, compared to net income of RMB66.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Loss per ADS was RMB12.60 or US$1.88, compared to earnings per ADS of RMB1.38 last year.



Total revenues for the quarter soared 137.6 percent to RMB18.84 billion or US$2.81 billion, from RMB7.93 billion in the same quarter last year, mainly attributable to an increase in the shipment of solar modules.



Quarterly shipments were 10,532 MW (10,183 MW for solar modules, and 349 MW for cells and wafers), up 102.4 percent year-over-year.



For the third quarter, the company expects total solar module shipments to be in the range of 9.0 GW to 10.0 GW.



For full year 2022, the company estimates total shipments, including solar cell and wafer, to be in the range of 35 GW to 40 GW.



