The "France Toys Market, Size, Share, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France Toys Market is expected to reach US$ 4.60 Billion by 2027.

France Toys Market Opportunities Growth Prospects:

Several external factors influence demand for toys in France. The industry continually adapts and remains innovative, gaining additional attention from buyers. The purchasing power has increased in emerging markets. The high potential for toys and games is on the rise, allowing the expansion of the market.

Hence, the sectors in the toys market are expected to remain in good standing throughout the forecasted period. Despite overall optimistic growth forecasts, the toys industry faces increased competition from online games and the recent trend in tablets and smartphones for online entertainment purposes. According to the publisher, France Toys Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.

France Toys Market Size was US$ 4.23 Billion in 2021

By Segments, Card Game, Construction Sets Models, Doll Stuffed Toys, Plastic Others Toys, Puzzles, Toys for Toddlers Kids, and Video Games-Consoles remains a significant and stable source of turnover in the French toys industry. As per our analysis, the segments are trendy and demand steady consumers. Nevertheless, the risk of successful adoption of new products into the market due to the link to the established entertainment industry poses a danger to the segments mentioned above to some extent. Remarkably, variations are evident for significant market share.

Online Toys Sales is Expected to Multiply:

By Distribution, offline channels like specialized toys stores and hypermarkets supermarkets and online channels are supplying toys to the customers in France. As per our analysis, we have examined from the table that most toys are sold in offline outlets. Hence, amongst the offline channel, the main distribution channels remain the hypermarkets supermarkets, and specialized toys stores. However, with the evolution of time, online toys sales are multiplying, thus increasing market share in France. Moreover, most retail chains and manufacturers have started to invest in online retailing (e-tailing), and most of them have websites for sales.

Company Analysis:

Mattel Inc.

Hasbro Inc.

Spin Master Corp.

Funko Inc.

LEGO Group

Vtech, Nerf

Ravensburger

Nintendo

