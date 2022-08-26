

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said the company's Influenza Vaccines - Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent and Flublok Quadrivalent - were among the flu vaccines preferentially recommended by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ACIP for adults 65+ in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.



Michael Greenberg, North America Medical Head of Vaccines at Sanofi, said: 'While the ACIP's guidance is a good first step, as a leader in flu vaccines, we believe more can be done to provide healthcare providers with additional guidance.'



