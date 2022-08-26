A new 120 MW solar installation spread across 11 rooftops in China's Jiangxi province is now the world's largest single-capacity, building-integrated PV project.According to Arctech and its inverter partner, Sungrow, the first phase of its Jiantao Base building integrated PV (BIPV) project in Gaoan, in China's Jiangxi province, is the largest single-capacity BIPV project in the world. The project consists of 11 sub-installations covering a total rooftop space of roughly 665,000 square meters in an industrial park. The entire project uses the CITIC Bo BIPV-Zhiro solution, and is expected to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...