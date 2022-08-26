Anzeige
Freitag, 26.08.2022
Jeder setzt auf NFTs – auch Schalke! Die einzige Aktie dazu?!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Rebelle AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (416/22)

Rebelle AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Rebelle AB (publ). 

Short name:   BELLE    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016829899
----------------------------
Order book ID: 248805   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be September 9, 2022.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
