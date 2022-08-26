Chennai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2022) - NC Global Media presented the NC BlockFiesta'22 at Chevalier T.Thomas Elizabeth College for Women on 25 August 2022. Yet another remarkable episode of NC Global Media's NC BlockFiesta'22 commenced at Chevalier T.Thomas Elizabeth College for Women (CTTE) on August 25, 2022, in Chennai. For having hosted over 700+ enthusiastic sophomores of the college, this event gets recorded as a distinctive sequel in the series of NC BlockFiesta.





NC BlockFiesta'22 at CTTE



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/134969_b357b724b4953aa5_001full.jpg

Impressively, the three-hour-long session introduced the event's attendees to a lineup of fascinating concepts related to Blockchain, NFT, Metaverse, and Web 3.0. The speaker of this event was Ms. Pratiksha, Senior Content Writer of NC Global Media. Being an ardent blockchain enthusiast, the speaker imparted curious insights on this cutting-edge technology to a crowd of passionate learners.

The NC Global Media team conducted various activities that made the session educational and interactive. A special mention is reserved for its "Hunt For The Answers." Notably, this activity resembled a mini-quiz which made the students actively dig out answers to questions related to the latest blockchain-related news. Also, the winners were announced and rewarded at the end of this competitive activity.

The main motto of this event - to provoke the curiosity of the attendees toward these lucrative technologies, was fulfilled. The speaker also provided a detailed insight into the wide array of career opportunities available in blockchain and its related sectors.

According to the peculiar agenda, 10 students who are keen on exploring blockchain technology were chosen for the subsequent 4-day internship. A detailed and in-depth curriculum on the prominent five topics is queued up for the avid learners in the session ahead.





NC Global Media Team with NCBlockFiesta'22 Interns



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/134969_b357b724b4953aa5_002full.jpg

NC Global Media plans to serve as a pathfinder to the student communities who are showing great enthusiasm to learn and explore the blockchain industry. Its mission to lead the path by organizing a massive free-blockchain education drive for 1 million+ students will go on with ceaseless momentum in the nation.

About NC Global Media

NC Global Media is a Dubai-based media and marketing company founded in 2020. The company has established a unique niche in the blockchain industry by onboarding 100+ collaborations with leading blockchain firms worldwide. The firm is also keen on initiating a magnificent blockchain educative drive for 1 million+ students in India through its initiative called NC BlockFiesta.

NC Global Media owns a Google-News-approved online news portal "TheNewsCrypto", which serves as the one-stop portal for the latest up-to-date blockchain news. TheNewsCrypto has over half a million unique monthly visitors, from across 150+ different countries around the globe, primarily in the US, Russia, Bulgaria, India, and the UK.

Youtube | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Telegram

About CTTE

Chevalier, T.Thomas Elizabeth College for Women (CTTE) is a prominent educational institution founded in 1985 by T.Thomas Educational Trust. This renowned institution is located in Perambur, Chennai. CTTE focuses on women empowerment and envisions providing the finest education.

Website | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram

Contact Details:

Name: Lokeshk Kumar/

Email: info@ncglobalmedia.com , advertise@thenewscrypto.com, info@cttewc.edu.in

Place: Chennai, India

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134969