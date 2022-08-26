Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2022) - The Grizzle Growth ETF, a fund focused on innovation at a reasonable price, is pleased to announce the release of its second quarter investment commentary.

Topics covered in the commentary include:

Q2 performance and risk review

Macro outlook & portfolio positioning

Investment opportunities created by a failure of government energy policies.

Commentary on inflation and the war in Ukraine

Long term opportunities in digital transition

To view the full second quarter letter or to learn more about the Grizzle Growth ETF, please visit the following link:

GRZZ QUARTERLY LETTER

About Grizzle Investment Management

Grizzle Investment Management is an investment advisor focused on the most prospective emerging trends in money through the Grizzle Growth ETF (GRZZ).

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 416-721-8257 or visit our website at www.etf.grizzle.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

A word about risk: An investment in the Grizzle Growth ETF (the "Fund") is subject to risks and you can lose money on your investment. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. While the fund invests across multiple sectors it is considered a "non-diversified fund" because the Fund may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer and hold a smaller number of securities than a diversified fund. The Fund may be more volatile than broad market averages and it is recently organized investment company with no operating history.

To the extent the Fund invests more heavily in particular sectors of the economy, its performance will be especially sensitive to developments that significantly affect those sectors. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the following sectors and, therefore, the performance of the Fund could be negatively impacted by events affecting each of these sectors; automobile, cannabis, communications services, energy, financial services, food, gambling/gaming, healthcare, industrial, information technology, materials, media/entertainment, and psychedelics. In addition to sector risks there are the following risks, among other that may adversely affect the Fund; equity securities, foreign securities, emerging markets, foreign currency, depositary receipts, small- and medium-capitalization companies, markets, operations, trading, management, derivatives, growth investing, liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified, and concentration risks. Foreign investments are subject to risks, which include changes in economic and political conditions, foreign currency fluctuations, changes in foreign regulations, and changes in currency exchange rates which may negatively impact the Fund's returns. Small- and medium-capitalization companies and sectors such as cannabis, gambling and psychedelics may be subject to elevated risks. These and other risks are described in the prospectus.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

Contact Information:

Thomas George

Phone: 416-700-9720

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134927