The "UK: E-cigarette Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed overview of the current regulatory framework for e-cigs and related products across the UK, covering all areas of law from taxation and advertising restrictions, to labeling and packaging, public usage, and retail channel restrictions.

E-cigarette products containing nicotine are regulated under the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016 (TRPR), which came into force on 20th May 2016 in time to transpose the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD).

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have varying degrees of self-governance enabling them to create policies in the domain of public health, local government etc. that can indirectly affect the vapor industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Outlook

3 UK: The Basics

4 National Regulatory Framework

5 Age Restrictions

6 Product Restrictions

7 Labelling And Packaging

8 Obligation To Notify

9 Retail Channel Restrictions

10 Public Usage

11 Advertising And Marketing

12 Taxation

13 Relevant Laws

14 Relevant Bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/syvr0h

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005342/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900