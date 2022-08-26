Nasdaq Stockholm AB: iZafe Group AB receives observation status (420/22)

Today, on August 26, 2022, iZafe Group AB published its interim report for the second quarter of 2022 with information on the company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (IZAFE B, ISIN code SE0003656834, order book ID 81251) and warrants (IZAFE TO 10 B, ISIN code SE0016803118, order book ID 240567) in iZafe Group AB shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB