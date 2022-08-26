NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to share distribution in Sandvik (215/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sandvik AB (Sandvik) held on April 27, 2022 resolved to distribute shares in Alleima AB (Alleima) to Sandvik shareholders, whereby five (5) shares in Sandvik entitle to one (1) share in Alleima. The Ex-date is August 26, 2022. The Alleima share is planned to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange on August 31, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Sandvik (SAND). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1086806