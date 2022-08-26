Anzeige
Freitag, 26.08.2022
Jeder setzt auf NFTs – auch Schalke! Die einzige Aktie dazu?!
GlobeNewswire
26.08.2022 | 19:42
88 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to share distribution in Sandvik (215/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sandvik AB (Sandvik) held on April 27, 2022
resolved to distribute shares in Alleima AB (Alleima) to Sandvik shareholders,
whereby five (5) shares in Sandvik entitle to one (1) share in Alleima. The
Ex-date is August 26, 2022. The Alleima share is planned to be listed on Nasdaq
Stockholm Exchange on August 31, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried
out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Sandvik (SAND). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1086806
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
