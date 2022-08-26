Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 26 août/August 2022) - The common shares of American Copper Development Corporation previously listed as Cirrus Gold Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

American Copper Development Corporation is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Tier One jurisdictions (USA and Canada). Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Lordsburg Property and the Chuchi South Property.

Les actions ordinaires d'American Copper Development Corporation précédemment répertoriées sous le nom de Cirrus Gold Corp. ont été approuvées pour être inscrites à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

American Copper Development Corporation se consacre à l'exploration minière et à l'acquisition d'actifs miniers dans des juridictions de niveau 1 (États-Unis et Canada). Son objectif est de localiser et de développer des propriétés économiques de métaux précieux et de métaux de base et de mener son programme d'exploration sur la propriété Lordsburg et la propriété Chuchi Sud.

Issuer/Émetteur: American Copper Development Corporation Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): ACDX Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 82 487 431 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 0 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 02527W 10 9 ISIN: CA 02527W 10 9 5 OLD CUSIP/ISIN: 17277R100/CA17277R1001 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 30 août/August 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for ACDX. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.