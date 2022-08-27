TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(Block Height: 751,282) - Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSX-V: CBIT; OTCQX: CBTTF) ("Cathedra" or the "Company"), announces the results of its operations for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2 2022").

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

The Company reported revenue from its mining operations of approximately C$2.53 million as compared to C$0.62 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

In response to a weakening market outlook in the first half of 2022, the Company took measures to restructure its balance sheet and improve its liquidity position, including: closing two non-brokered private placement offerings for gross proceeds of C$9,330,000; selling substantially all of its bitcoin holdings at an average price of C$37,315 (US$29,152) for total cash proceeds of C$8,768,922. The Company continues to liquidate substantially all mined bitcoin on a daily basis; repaying all principal and interest due on two outstanding equipment loans for a total of US$14,578,870, in accordance with the terms of the loans; selling 600 Bitmain Antminer S19 XP machines for total proceeds of approximately US$4,116,000, which were used to reduce the face value of the Company's outstanding convertible debenture; and temporarily pausing all significant capital expenditures in an effort to conserve cash.

The Company announced it had entered into a hosting agreement under which the Company will deploy approximately 1,501 Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro machines at various datacenters in Kentucky and Tennessee (together, the " Kentucky and Tennessee Mines ") that are owned and managed by a third-party operator. Under the agreement, which lasts for an initial term of 12 months, the Company will pay a fixed rate of five and one-half cents (US$0.055) per kilowatt hour, plus ten percent (10%) of gross bitcoin revenue produced by the hosted machines.

The Company took delivery of its first two shipments of Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro mining machines, deploying approximately 934 across its site in Washington and the Kentucky and Tennessee Mines and adding approximately 93 PH/s to the Company's total hash rate.

The Company announced it had reached an agreement with Great American Mining to wind-up the parties' business relationship in Q3 2022. To date, the Company has decommissioned seven of its 12 containers at its North Dakota operation and expects to retire the remaining five containers before the end of Q3. The Company is actively evaluating opportunities to deploy the decommissioned machines at sites with favorable economics.

The Company continued manufacturing its proprietary modular datacenters (the " Rovers "), beginning an extensive testing process for Rover 1. At time of publication, the Company has another six Rovers in various stages of the production process, largely using materials ordered earlier in 2022.

Cathedra ended the period with active hash rate of approximately 231 PH/s across five sites in Kentucky, North Dakota, Tennessee, and Washington. At time of publication, the Company's active hash rate totals approximately 217 PH/s—a slight decline versus Q2 levels due to the decommissioning of additional machines from the Company's North Dakota operation.

Management Commentary

"In the second quarter, market volatility and a continued deterioration in bitcoin mining conditions forced us to adjust our near-term expansion plans. Fortunately, in May we took measures to improve the Company's liquidity position, issuing equity, selling assets, and retiring debt to bolster our balance sheet in preparation for a prolonged economic downturn. In the near-term, we will continue to prioritize liquidity and capital efficiency as we deploy our new machines.

"We remain as bullish as ever on the long-term prospects of Bitcoin. The mission is unchanged: build Cathedra into a category-defining business at the intersection of bitcoin mining and energy production. Amid collapsing supply chains and increasingly unreliable power infrastructure, our conviction in our long-term strategy of pursuing vertical integration and off-grid energy sources has only grown. We thank our shareholders for their continued support in these turbulent times."

About Cathedra Bitcoin

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSX-V: CBIT; OTCQX: CBTTF) is a Bitcoin company that develops and operates world-class bitcoin mining infrastructure.

Cathedra believes sound money and abundant energy are the fundamental ingredients to human progress and is committed to advancing both by working closely with the energy sector to secure the Bitcoin network. Today, Cathedra's diversified bitcoin mining operations total 217 PH/s and span four states and five locations in the United States. The Company is focused on expanding its portfolio of hash rate through a diversified approach to site selection and operations, utilizing multiple energy sources across various jurisdictions.

For more information about Cathedra, visit cathedra.com or follow Company news on Twitter at @CathedraBitcoin or on Telegram at @CathedraBitcoin.

