Another bad week for ATX TR, which lost -2,1 percent. News came from Wienerberger, Andritz, Lenzing, Immofinanz, Marinomed, UBM, EVN, Fabasoft and Vienna Airport. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -2,1% to 6.224,31 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -20,7%. Up to now there were 81 days with a positive and 86 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 24,57% away, from the low 7,18%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,36%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,65%. These are the best-performers this week: SBO 8,46% in front of Addiko Bank 3,81% and OMV 3,26%. And the following stocks performed worst: Lenzing -6,33% in front of Erste Group -6,27% and DO&CO -6,05%. Further highlights this week: Mayr-Melnhof for 6 days in a row down ...

