Wienerberger: Brick manufacturer Wienerberger is working on advanced system solutions to drive innovation and digitalization in the construction industry. At the end of 2018, Wienerberger signed a multi-stage partnership agreement with FBR (Fastbrick Robotics), a company listed on the Australian stock exchange, the objective being to develop an innovative method for robotic bricklaying and to design optimized brick solutions for the masonry robot Hadrian X. This construction robot has just completed the first residential building in Wellard, Australia, with Porotherm bricks produced by Wienerberger. The robot excels in terms of precision, laying bricks with absolute perfection. Wind and vibrations are measured and balanced in real time. This technology will revolutionize residential ...

