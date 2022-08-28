Andritz: Schuler, member of international technology Group Andritz, has acquired the Italian Sovema Group to become a leading systems supplier of battery cell manufacturing solutions for the automotive industry and other sectors. Together with Sovema, Schuler will develop the capabilities needed to equip gigafactories for the mass production of lithium-ion batteries, whose large-scale availability is essential for the success of eco-friendly e-mobility on the road. Based in Villafranca di Verona, Italy, with further sites in the USA and China, Sovema is one of the leading international suppliers of equipment for the production of top-quality battery cells. The company made a name for itself in the automotive sector as well as other industries by building appropriate machines for pilot ...

