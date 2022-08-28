Fabasoft: In the first three months of the 2022/2023 financial year, Austrian software companyFabasoft generated sales of Euro 15.0 mn (vs. Euro 13.6 n in the same period of the previous year). According to Fabasoft, an increase in sales was achieved in every geographical segment with the exception of Switzerland. Subsidiary Mindbreeze delivered sales of almost Euro 4 million (Euro 3.3 mn in the same period of the previous year). The EBITDA is Euro 3.3 mn (compared to Euro 3.9 mn in 2021), the EBIT has decreased from Euro 2.4 mn in the previous year to Euro 1.7 mn. According to Fabasoft, the increase in personnel and the increase in travel activity as well as investments in the development of the Proceco Solution, which is to be established as an ecosystem for digital processes, had the ...

