

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Van Law Food Products Inc. is recalling Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing as it contains undeclared Soy and Wheat allergens, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing with UPC code 99482-49027 in 12oz glass bottles with a Best by date of 04/06/2023.



The product was sold in the produce or dairy department and distributed in around 26 states, including Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Wyoming, among others.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Soy and Wheat allergen.



As per the investigation, the problem was caused when the back label from another product was mistakenly put on the product being recalled.



People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to Soy or Wheat may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these ingredients.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers who purchased Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing are urged to discard the product and seek a refund at the point of sale with receipt.



In similar recalls, Hialeah, Florida - based Ready Dough Pizza Inc. in July recalled around 10,584 pounds of pepperoni pizza products due to undeclared milk, wheat, and soybeans allergens.



J&M Foods in early July called back certain Lavender Shortbread Cookies sold through department store chain Target Corp. due to undeclared allergens, such as soy or eggs.



