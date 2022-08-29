

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) said that it has unveiled Highways Infrastructure Trust. It is KKR's third infrastructure investment trust in India, in addition to Virescent Renewable Energy Trust, and India Grid Trust, a leading transmissions infrastructure investment trust. Together, the platforms operate and manage 33 assets valued at over $3.8 billion across 22 states or union territories across India.



The Highways Infrastructure Trust's initial portfolio comprises of six roads assets with a total length of more than 450 kilometers across six states in India. The assets, which include a diversified mix of toll and annuity roads, are located in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KKR & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de