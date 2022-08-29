US utility Xcel Energy will test the use of Ambri's energy storage technology at the Solar Technology Acceleration Center.From pv magazine USA Ambri, a developer of liquid-metal long-duration energy storage systems, has revealed plans to partner with Colorado electric utility Xcel Energy on a demonstration project. The project will demonstrate the ability of Ambri's calcium-antimony liquid metal batteries to interact with renewable energy. MRI Global's Solar Technology Acceleration Center (SolarTAC) will be the host site for the demonstration project. The SolarTAC was established to test renewable ...

