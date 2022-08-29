Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
29.08.2022 | 08:05
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 35/2022

PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
  01.08.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.10.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  11.08.2022 - Punktid Technologies PNKTD     Extraordinary    TLN  
   02.09.2022                   General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  25.08.2022 - Pillar Capital NHCA049022A     Interim report, 6  RIG  
   31.08.2022                   months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  25.08.2022 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Extraordinary    TLN  
   31.08.2022                   General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.08.2022 - AgroCredit Latvia         Interim report, 6  RIG  
   31.08.2022                   months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.08.2022 - Attistibas finanšu institucija   Interim report, 6  RIG  
   31.08.2022  Altum ALTM             months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.08.2022 - VEF VEF              Interim report, 6  RIG  
   31.08.2022                   months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.08.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.08.2022 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R     Interim report, 6  RIG  
   31.08.2022                   months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.08.2022 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA       Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.08.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB04024C LTGNB04024C      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.08.2022 BluOr Bank BORA070029A       Interim report, 6  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.08.2022 Latvenergo             Interim report, 6  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.08.2022 Augstsprieguma tikls        Interim report, 6  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.08.2022 AUGA group AUG1L          Interim report, 6  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.08.2022 mogo MOGO110024A          Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.08.2022 PRFoods PRF1T           Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.08.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO           Interim report, 6  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.08.2022 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R        Interim report, 6  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.08.2022 Storent Investments STOR      Interim report, 6  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.08.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L       Interim report, 12  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.08.2022 mogo MOGO             Interim report, 6  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.08.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Interim report, 6  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.08.2022 Invalda INVL IVL1L         Interim report, 6  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.08.2022 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL     Interim report, 6  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.08.2022 Panevežio statybos trestas PTR1L  Interim report, 6  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.08.2022 Rokiškio suris RSU1L        Interim report, 6  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.08.2022 Longo Group LONGO060024FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.08.2022 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R  Interim report, 6  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.09.2022 Apranga APG1L           Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.09.2022 BluOr Bank BORA070029A       Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.09.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L       Investors event   VLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
