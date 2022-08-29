Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 35/2022

PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET 01.08.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.10.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.08.2022 - Punktid Technologies PNKTD Extraordinary TLN 02.09.2022 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2022 - Pillar Capital NHCA049022A Interim report, 6 RIG 31.08.2022 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2022 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Extraordinary TLN 31.08.2022 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.08.2022 - AgroCredit Latvia Interim report, 6 RIG 31.08.2022 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.08.2022 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Interim report, 6 RIG 31.08.2022 Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.08.2022 - VEF VEF Interim report, 6 RIG 31.08.2022 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.08.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.08.2022 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 6 RIG 31.08.2022 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.08.2022 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.08.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB04024C LTGNB04024C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2022 BluOr Bank BORA070029A Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2022 Latvenergo Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2022 Augstsprieguma tikls Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2022 AUGA group AUG1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2022 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2022 PRFoods PRF1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2022 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2022 Storent Investments STOR Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2022 mogo MOGO Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2022 Invalda INVL IVL1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2022 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2022 Panevežio statybos trestas PTR1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2022 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2022 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2022 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2022 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2022 BluOr Bank BORA070029A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.09.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Investors event VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
