Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2022 Annual General Meeting Notice

EurocastleAnnounces Posting of 2022 Annual General Meeting Notice

Guernsey, 29 August 2022 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that notice of its Annual General Meeting containing the full text of the proposed resolutions and a proxy statement has been mailed out to all holders on record as of Thursday, 25 August 2022. In addition, the Company has posted the Annual General Meeting notice on its website under Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.

As previously announced, Eurocastle will hold its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, 8 September 2022, at the Company's registered office at 3:00 pm Guernsey time (4:00 pm CET).

