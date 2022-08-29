Das Instrument WOSB NL0000395903 WOLTERS KLUWER NAM. EO-12 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.08.2022The instrument WOSB NL0000395903 WOLTERS KLUWER NAM. EO-12 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.08.2022Das Instrument RYS1 GB00B7T77214 NATWEST GROUP PLC LS 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.08.2022The instrument RYS1 GB00B7T77214 NATWEST GROUP PLC LS 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.08.2022Das Instrument 5H5A CH0012627250 HBM HEALTH.INVEST.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.08.2022The instrument 5H5A CH0012627250 HBM HEALTH.INVEST.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.08.2022Das Instrument JEG US4698141078 JACOBS ENGINEERING DL 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.08.2022The instrument JEG US4698141078 JACOBS ENGINEERING DL 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.08.2022Das Instrument IMK KYG476341030 IMAX CHINA HLDG HD -,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.08.2022The instrument IMK KYG476341030 IMAX CHINA HLDG HD -,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.08.2022Das Instrument 704 JP3262900008 KINTETSU WORLD EXP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.08.2022The instrument 704 JP3262900008 KINTETSU WORLD EXP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.08.2022