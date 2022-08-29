DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces financial results for the second quarter 2022

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces financial results for the second quarter 2022 29-Aug-2022

Sistema announces financial results for the second quarter 2022

Moscow, Russia - 29 August 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema", the "Corporation", or together with its subsidiaries and affiliates the "Group") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian publicly traded investment company, announces its unaudited consolidated financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q 2022), ending 30 June 2022.

2Q 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

-- Consolidated revenue was RUB 213.8 billion.

-- Adjusted OIBDA was RUB 85.8 billion.

-- Adjusted OIBDA margin was 40.1%.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN 2Q 2022 AND AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

-- High level of dividend income. Sistema received final dividends for 2021 in the amount of RUB 24.9billion from MTS and in the amount of RUB 6.2 billion from Segezha Group.

-- Creation of a portfolio fishery holding. In July 2022, Sistema purchased a 75% stake in Kristall Fish LLCand a 10% stake in Khangar LLC, which specialise in catching and processing redfish; Sistema also plans toestablish a large fishery holding in Kamchatka.

-- Entry into the high-potential mineral water market. In June 2022, Sistema purchased the mineral waterproducer Arkhyz Original for around RUB 450 million, most of which was paid in the form of a debt-for-equity swap.

-- Increased stake in the real-estate business. In May 2022, Sistema increased its effective stake in EtalonGroup to 48.8% with the acquisition of 72.9 million global depositary receipts for RUB 4.5 billion.

-- Continuation of foreign listing. In May 2022, Sistema received permission to continue the circulation ofits depositary receipts outside Russia until 13 May 2023.

SISTEMA RESULTS REVIEW

(RUB mln) 2Q 2022 2Q 2021 1H 2022 1H 2021 Revenue 213,808 178,381 427,762 348,281 Adj. OIBDA 85,763 58,404 155,145 115,205 Operating income 48,197 25,712 79,610 50,995 Net loss attributable to Sistema (2,076) (3,883) (20,610) (6,282) Adj. net loss attributable to Sistema (10,752) (3,387) (21,334) (5,786)

In 2Q 2022, Sistema's consolidated revenue amounted to RUB 213.8 billion thanks to higher revenue at key assets: at Steppe, thanks to an increase in milk production and revenue growth from Sugar and Grocery Trading as well as Niche Crops Trading and new business lines; at Segezha Group, due to positive pricing trends for key products and also in connection with the consolidation of assets in Siberia; at Medsi, primarily thanks to the consolidation of the results of the clinics in the Promeditsina network in Ufa and the Dialine network in Volgograd, new clinic openings and increased patient flows. The consolidation in Sistema's financial statements of Binnopharm Group's results, from 25 June 2021, and of Etalon Group's results, from 4 May 2022, also had an impact on the Corporation's revenue trends.

The Group's adjusted OIBDA amounted to RUB 85.8 billion in 2Q 2022 as a result of an increase in adjusted OIBDA at Steppe, thanks to effective sales of surpluses from last year's harvest and improved efficiency of milk production alongside an increase in the size of the herd, as well as higher apple sales and the development of new business lines. The consolidation of Binnopharm Group's results and Etalon Group's[1] financial results as well as the effect of the derecognition of Ozon's financial results attributable to Sistema in the Group's consolidated financial statements had a considerable impact on the Corporation's adjusted OIBDA trends. The adjusted net loss in 2Q 2022 was RUB 10.8 billon.

Group SG&A expenses rose to RUB 43.9 billion in 2Q 2022, mainly on the back of increased SG&A at MTS and Segezha Group, as well as the consolidation of Binnopharm Group's and Etalon Group's results. SG&A at MTS increased due to salary indexation as well as recognition of a subsidised loan as income in 2Q 2021. SG&A at Segezha Group rose mainly under pressure from logistics costs and salary indexation. Group capex decreased to RUB 29.7 billion in 2Q 2022, mainly due to the postponement of a number of investment projects at portfolio companies amid heightened macroeconomic uncertainty. OVERVIEW OF PORTFOLIO COMPANIES

MTS

LEADING PROVIDER OF DIGITAL AND MEDIA SERVICES AND RUSSIA'S LARGEST MOBILE OPERATOR

(RUB mln)[2] 2Q 2022 2Q 2021 1H 2022 1H 2021 Revenue 127,773 126,948 259,739 249,252 Adj. OIBDA 51,782 56,980 107,811 112,278 Adj. OIBDA margin 40.5% 44.9% 41.5% 45.0% Operating income 22,290 30,251 48,567 58,791 Adj. net profit attributable to Sistema 5,526 8,674 7,668 16,841

In 2Q 2022, revenue increased by 0.7% year-on-year due to positive contributions from the telecom, fintech and media verticals. Decreased sales of handsets and accessories as a result of import restrictions slowed revenue growth in the second quarter.

Adjusted OIBDA decreased year-on-year to RUB 51.8 billion in 2Q 2022, partly as a result of an increase in non-cash expenses at MTS Bank for provisions amid the deteriorating macroeconomic environment, as well as an expanded loan portfolio.

Adjusted net profit in 2Q 2022 decreased to RUB 5.5 billion following OIBDA as well as in response to higher interest expenses on the back of a rise in the key rate and higher amortisation charges on account of an increase in capex in 2021. The negative impact of the above-mentioned factors was partially offset by the positive impact of exchange rate differences.

In 2Q 2022, capex decreased by 14.9% year-on-year to RUB 22.0 billion, which was the result of restrictions on supplies of telecom and IT equipment to Russia.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN 2Q 2022 AND AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Ecosystem expansion. In July 2022, MTS acquired Bronevik, one of the leaders in the Russian online hotel booking market, to develop MTS Travel, a new business stream focused on travel and tourism. The same month, MTS acquired Webinar, the largest Russian developer of solutions for videoconferencing, webinars and online events.

Delisting of American depositary receipts. In connection with the adoption of Federal Law No. 114-FZ of 16 April 2022, as well as the decision of a government commission on the continuation of MTS's American depositary receipts (ADR) programme until 12 July 2022, the procedure to delist the company's ADRs from the New York Stock Exchange got under way. The process of converting ADRs into ordinary MTS shares is currently underway.

Dividend payout. At the AGM, on 22 June 2022, MTS shareholders decided to pay out dividends for 2021 in the amount of RUB 66.3 billion, or RUB 33.85 per ordinary share. Dividends were paid out in August 2022.

Bond placements. In August 2022, MTS successfully completed the book build for its RUB 20 billion series 001P-22 exchange-traded bonds with a coupon rate of 8.30% per annum, with maturity in 2024, - the lowest rate among Russian corporate issuers in 2022 - and MTS Bank successfully completed the book build for its RUB 7 billion series 001P-02 exchange-traded bonds with a coupon rate of 9.55% per annum, with maturity in 2025, - the lowest rate among issuers with similar ratings.

SEGEZHA GROUP

LEADING RUSSIAN VERTICALLY INTEGRATED FORESTRY HOLDING

(RUB mln)[3] 2Q 2022 2Q 2021 1H 2022 1H 2021 Revenue 27,688 24,454 63,327 42,671 OIBDA 5,929 8,158 17,686 13,186 OIBDA margin 21.4% 33.4% 27.9% 30.9% Operating income 2,229 6,399 10,640 9,786 Adj. net profit attributable to Sistema 3,844 4,191 6,130 6,552

Revenue increased by 13.2% year-on-year due to positive pricing trends for key products as well as in connection with the consolidation of assets in Siberia: the Novoeniseisk Wood-Chemical Complex and Inter Forest Rus. Revenue in 2Q 2022 faced pressure due to the considerable appreciation of the ruble against foreign currencies as well as a decrease in sales volumes in several business streams.

OIBDA in 2Q 2022 dropped by 27.3% as a result of the negative impact of the appreciation of the ruble, higher logistics costs, salary indexation as well as an increase in a number of costs for imported components.

Adjusted net profit dropped by 8.3% year-on-year to RUB 3.9 billion.

Capex in 2Q 2022 decreased by 47.7% year-on-year to RUB 2.4 billion in connection with a decrease in cash flow for investments in new projects amid heightened macroeconomic uncertainty.

Net debt as of the end of 2Q 2022 had risen by 230.9% year-on-year to RUB 94.6 billion due to the implementation of an investment programme over the last 12 months (RUB 20.9 billion), cash payments under M&A transactions (RUB 33.9 billion), as well as the payout of interim and final dividends for 2021.

Segezha Group's paper production in 2Q 2022 decreased by 4.3% year-on-year to 93.2 thousand tonnes. Paper sales volumes declined in connection with an increase in the share of intragroup sales for converting by Segezha Group at foreign sites. Paper prices rose by 30.6% to EUR 821 per tonne on the back of a continuing upward price trend throughout the world as well as an increase in the share of domestic sales in Russia.

