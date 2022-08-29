JSW Energy, a private-sector power producer, will set up 1 GWh of standalone, grid-connected battery energy storage projects on a build-own-operate-transfer basis in the Indian state of Rajasthan.From pv magazine India JSW Energy has secured 500 MW/1 GWh of battery energy storage system projects by placing a winning bid in a Solar Energy Corp. of India auction. The auction also attracted bids from companies such as Acme, Hartree Partners Singapore, Eden Renewable, Sterlite Power Transmission, NTPC Renewable Energy, ReNew, and Azure Power. JSW Energy will set up the battery energy storage system ...

