DJ AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Aug-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN

DEALING DATE: 26/08/2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3337.2886

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8001792.0

CODE: PR1J

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1J Sequence No.: 184326 EQS News ID: 1429779 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1429779&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2022 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)