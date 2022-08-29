Renewable energy investors have proposed more than 40 new clean energy projects, or about 17 GW of capacity, for a coordinated "renewable energy zone" to be built in New South Wales, Australia.From pv magazine Australia The government of New South Wales, Australia, said the Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) south of Sydney has attracted AUD 43 billion ($29.4 billion) of potential investments in response to a call for expressions of interest for large-scale energy projects. New South Wales Treasurer and Energy Minister Matt Kean said the state has received commercial interest to develop 44 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...