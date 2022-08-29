REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Revitalist" or the "Company") (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO), a Veteran and Nurse lead ketamine wellness company, is pleased to report updated company structures aligning the mission of the company for aggressive strategic growth opportunities in the psychedelic wellness field.

Revitalist CEO, Kathryn Walker states, "Revitalist continues to excel in an unprecedented manner leading to expansive opportunities in the psychedelic wellness space. While we greatly appreciate the inaugural board members, Patrick Gray and Aaron Bowden, we have accepted their resignation as of August 18, 2022.

We are grateful to welcome Corby Marshall and Kevin Murray as incoming board members. Mr. Marshall comes to Revitalist as a West Point graduate with expansive experience allowing us to have a distinguished community leader aggressively expanding our mission for veterans while keeping a "true north" mission.

Mr. Murray's decades of specialized global finance experience allows us the capacity to move aggressively in a realm of financial opportunities helping us to diversify our revenue streams in various capacities leading to exponential growth.

The future is just beginning and we are grateful to be a part of it."

On Behalf of the Board

Kathryn Walker

Chief Executive Officer

