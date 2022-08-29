SSH Communications Security Corporation: PRESS RELEASE: SSH Communications Security Named an Overall Leader in the 2022 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Report

SSH was selected as an overall leader on the PAM market and as a leader in the Innovation, Product, Market, and Market Champion categories. SSH'sapproach to privileged access management in the hybrid cloud is confirmedas one of the best management systems for future-driven organizations.

The Leadership Compass for CIEM & Dynamic Resource Entitlement & Access Management (DREAM) 2022 report provides an overview of the best platforms from established CIEM and PAM vendors that offer components to manage privileged access in the cloud.

This year, SSH was selected by KuppingerCole as an overall leader on the PAM market and a leader in the Innovation, Product, Market, and Market Champion categories. SSH offers PrivX as a best-of-breed and futureproof solution for the PAM market.

"PrivX is by its nature ideal for DevOps teams looking for privileged access with ephemeral certificate delivery at its core," wrote Paul Fisher, a KuppingerCole analyst and the author of the report. "This is a highly scalable, highly compatible credential management system which already serves well for PAM and DevOps cloud users coming in from remote locations."

What is DREAM?

A dynamic hybrid and multi-cloud architecture with dynamic access have become essential to organizations seeking the speed and flexibility necessary to run applications and tools needed for fast-changing markets and challenging operating conditions.

KuppingerCole has identified the Dynamic Resource Entitlement and Access Management (DREAM) classification to measure the growing number of platforms that meet these new challenges created by the new IT architecture and cloud access. The capabilities of traditional access management platforms such as role-based IGA, IAM, and PAM are not enough anymore.

Never trust, always verify

One of the core capabilities of PrivX is Just-in-Time (JIT) access, which provides temporary certificate-based access for SSH and RDP protocol authentication. JIT access ensures that all access is always temporary and granted just when making a connection to the target.

"Static passwords, certificates, and keys are the way of the past. With PrivX, you can go to real-time access control and become passwordless and keyless to protect your critical data at rest, in transit, and in use. Additionally, role-based access control (RBAC) automation helps you to reduce manual errors and increase the efficiency of privileged users' access management. We offer Defensive Cybersecurity solutions that enable customers to grant Just-in-Time and Just-Enough-Access to their critical data, both on-premise and in various clouds," says SSH CEO Dr. Teemu Tunkelo. "The report confirms that SSH's products are proven in use, are futureproof, and built with state-of-the-art technologies."

Learn more about SSH's Zero Trust and Just-in-time.

Download the full report here.

