DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Aug-2022 / 12:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist
DEALING DATE: 26-Aug-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 147.3822
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 131380
CODE: MFDD LN
ISIN: LU0908501132
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU0908501132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFDD LN Sequence No.: 184399 EQS News ID: 1430059 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1430059&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 29, 2022 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT)