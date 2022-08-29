Anzeige
Montag, 29.08.2022
GlobeNewswire
29.08.2022 | 13:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för IRRAS AB tas bort / The observation status for IRRAS AB is removed (131/22)

Den 29 april 2022 gavs aktierna i IRRAS AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med
hänvisning till osäkerhet kring Bolagets finansiella situation. 

Den 24 augusti 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information
om utfallet i en av Bolaget genomförd företrädesemission. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att
observationsstatusen för aktierna i IRRAS AB (IRRAS, ISIN-kod SE0008321202,
orderboks-ID 145951) ska tas bort. 

On April 29, 2022, the shares in IRRAS AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to uncertainty surrounding the Company's
financial position. 

On August 24, 2022, the Company published a press release with information on
the outcome of a rights issue carried out by the Company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares in IRRAS AB (IRRAS, ISIN code SE0008321202, order book ID
145951) shall be removed. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
