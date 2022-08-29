Anzeige
29.08.2022 | 14:05
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc: Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON & LONDON, Aug. 29, 2022(Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a Research & Development ("R&D") innovation engine that aims to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
Location: New York City, NY
Fireside Chat: 8:45 AM ET

Event: H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Location: New York City, NY
Presentation: 1:30 PM ET

Event: Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Location: Nantucket, MA
Fireside Chat: 11:30 AM ET

Access to the live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available under the "Events and Publications" tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with an R&D innovation engine that aims to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Our programs span discovery-stage to late-stage development and cover a range of high-value indications in rare diseases and immuno-oncology. We are led by a management team with extensive R&D experience, providing direct guidance to our program teams to rapidly advance our candidates from research through all stages of development. For more information, visit www.centessa.com, which does not form part of this release.

Contact:
Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.
SVP of Investor Relations
investors@centessa.com


