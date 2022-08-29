Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc: Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON & LONDON, Aug. 29, 2022(Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a Research & Development ("R&D") innovation engine that aims to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



Event: Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Location: New York City, NY

Fireside Chat: 8:45 AM ET

Event: H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Location: New York City, NY

Presentation: 1:30 PM ET

Event: Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Location: Nantucket, MA

Fireside Chat: 11:30 AM ET

Access to the live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available under the "Events and Publications" tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations.

