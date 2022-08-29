Traders News Source Senior Editor Mark Roberts Interviews Anthony Capone President DocGo Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with DocGo.

Mark had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview featuring Anthony Capone President DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO). Mr. Roberts diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and potential future shareholders. See interview highlights below.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/dcgo-interview/

Anthony Capone

President

Anthony Capone has served Ambulnz's executive team since 2017 and now serves DocGo as president, having previously served as DocGo CTO, and CPO. Mr. Capone holds a graduate CS degree in Artificial Intelligence from Clarkson University and has over 20 years of software engineering experience. His sterling record of entrepreneurial excellence includes leading three companies from start to successful exit. In addition to his roles at DocGo, Mr. Capone is a member of the Forbes Tech Council, writing on topics at the intersection of healthcare and AI.

Interview Highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers, the future vision for the company, the share repurchase program, revenue expectations and more in this interview.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/dcgo-interview/

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Steve Halper

LifeSci Advisors

shalper@lifesciadvisors.com

ir@docgo.com

646-876-6455

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard-hitting questions that rest on the minds of most current and future shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/dcgo-interview/

Media Contact

Traders News Source

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor/Interviewer Editor@TradersNewsSource.com

or Call Paul Lipp, President TNS LLC at +1-810-618-1023

SOURCE: Traders News Source LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/713505/Traders-News-Source-Senior-Editor-Mark-Roberts-Interviews-Anthony-Capone-President-DocGo-Inc