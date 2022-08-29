

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $7.54 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $5.54 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $43.23 million from $35.43 million last year.



NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $7.54 Mln. vs. $5.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $43.23 Mln vs. $35.43 Mln last year.



