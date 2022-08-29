Inaugural Event Celebrating Everything Metaverse Unveils List of 25 VIP Jury Members and 38 Speakers

Last Minute nominations in 21 categories open until 31 August

Being held 27 October, Berlin, the 1st annual European Metaverse Awards will distinguish disruptors, innovators, and nimble giants in the Metaverse/Web 3.0, with a unique focus on the European ecosystem.

Sebastien Borget, founder of The Sandbox, will open the Summit with a Keynote Presentation about the opportunities in the Metaverse for new and well-established brands, as well as emerging new business models, and revenue-growth strategies.

Held at Berlin's historic Bolle Festsale, the Awards connects and builds relationships among up-and-coming new companies and brands, and large corporates embracing Web 3.0 and the Metaverse.

About the Awards: There are 21 Awards categories and the Organizers expect more than 100 companies to be "Short-Listed" as finalists. Pioneers and "rule breakers" (both top companies and leading entrepreneurs) deserve to be distinguished and recognized for their early-achievements in the Metaverse/Web3.0 space.

Nominations can be submitted here (deadline: 26 August): https://www.europeanmetaverseawards.com/nominations.html

About the Summit: The European Metaverse Summit focuses on Business Opportunities in the Metaverse, with a unique focus on actionable business. The aim is to connect, educate and help build relationships among up-and-coming new companies and large corporations embracing Web 3.0 and the Metaverse. The Summit features more than 38+ Speakers, Panelists, and Keynoters with insights into Metaverse/Web 3.0 strategies and tactics. Break-out Sessions include: multiple short-Presentations on specific subjects; as well as Nominations Showcases, to shed light on the extraordinary companies short-listed for the Awards.

Who will attend?

We expect about 250 companies to attend the Summit Awards Gala evening. These attendees are 99% entrepreneurs, innovators or top execs of up-and-coming Metaverse-focused companies or large corporations keen to partner with the Metaverse/Web 3.0 ecosystem. In addition, we expect more than 50 VC and CVC execs to attend.

About the Organizer:

CEE Business Media Europe has organized more than 35 Awards events over the last 15 years in Europe, as well as New York, Tokyo, and Texas. Led by Thom Barnhardt, and supported by a team spread across Europe, US and Australia, the Metaverse Awards are both "a first" for our team and "the first" such European Metaverse Awards to be held. We also publish a weekly Newsletter with more than 40 stories weekly covering the European Metaverse and Web 3.0 ecosystem, including new investments, new partnerships, new and emerging technologies, and top entrepreneurs building disruptive new companies.

Contacts:

For further information:

Thom Barnhardt, Organizer, thom@EuropeanMetaverseAwards.com, mobile: 48-508-143-963.



www.EuropeanMetaverseAwards.com



Europe Media Partnerships, Mia Belusic: Mia@EuropeanMetaverseAwards.com

US PR and Media Partnerships: Eric.Eddy@metaversepr.com