Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Aktie des Tages: Durchbruchsmeldung triggert neue Rallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PS4D ISIN: US13200M5085 Ticker-Symbol: 58L5 
Tradegate
29.08.22
14:34 Uhr
0,352 Euro
-0,001
-0,28 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMBER ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAMBER ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3450,36015:53
0,3490,35715:52
ACCESSWIRE
29.08.2022 | 14:32
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy's Subsidiary Files New Patent Application

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Camber Energy, Inc.'s, (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking"), announced today that Viking's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Protection Systems, LLC ("Viking Protection"), filed on August 23, 2022 a new patent application in the United States Patent & Trademark Office relating to its electric transmission line protection technology. The patent application is a continuation of previous filings and covers systems for preventing ground faults in existing three phase electric transmission lines caused by line breakage (open conductor). Fires caused by line breaks have caused injury, death and billions of dollars in damage to public and private property, to forests and to wildlife. Existing systems shut down the power on broken lines after the broken lines have contacted the ground (structures or natural earth) and therefore do not always prevent faults that can cause disastrous damage.

Viking Protection's rapid pro-active systems are designed to terminate (shut-off) the power before the broken line(s) makes any contact with the ground (structures or natural earth), the aim being to prevent an incendiary event or other disaster.

This new patent application is specific to systems that utilize Viking's high sensitivity parameter detection that reacts within fractions of a second to shut down broken lines before ground contact can occur.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company's majority-owned subsidiary also holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions.

Contact Information
Investors and Media:
Tel. 281.404.4387 (ext.3)

SOURCE: Camber Energy, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713774/Camber-Energys-Subsidiary-Files-New-Patent-Application

CAMBER ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.