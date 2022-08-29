Forward Water Technologies Corp.: Forward Water Technologies Announces an Early Development Contract

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that it has secured an early development contract to support a prominent western Canadian lithium company to further optimize lithium isolation.

Ensuring proficient lithium capture is essential to minimize costs, limit the consumption of water, and provide the highest quality battery-grade lithium materials. Guaranteeing a steady supply of this mineral while minimalizing the carbon footprint associated with their production and trade is critical to building a sustainable future. Using Forward Waters low energy demand forward osmosis process to concentrate the brines will lead to new and more efficient processing methods for mineral recovery. Recent studies in the Company's labs using real-world brines have shown that highly effective concentration, using their forward osmosis process, can be readily achieved, especially in the lithium sector. In many cases, over 90% of the water can be removed from the brines leading to a >10x increase in lithium concentration. President and CEO, Mr. Honeyman comments, "FWTC's unique ability to concentrate challenging brines throughout the lithium processing path positions FWTC to be an exceptionally useful tool for lithium production. Working cooperatively with Canadian producers allows us to magnify both of our opportunities.".

The government of Canada has estimated a lithium resource of approximately 2.9 million tonnes and with the use of this new technology solution, there will be a direct effect on the manufacturer's carbon footprint both in the manufacturing process and the emission of greenhouse gasses. Through the use of this new technology, compared to the current methods of disposal, large energy savings will be recognized for the sustainability of the country. This is especially important as the demand for materials such as lithium is expected to vastly outstrip supply for many years to come.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly-traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by Green Centre Canada a leading technology innovation centre, supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com .

