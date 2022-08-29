Toshiba has developed a smart synchronous inverter that stabilizes power fluctuations in microgrids. The Japanese company said it has tested the device in combination with PV and battery storage.Toshiba has developed a grid-forming (GFM) inverter for applications in microgrids. The Japanese industrial group said the new inverter can maintain the grid frequency of distribution systems by providing pseudo-inertia through power output from the inverter when the grid frequency rapidly fluctuates. "Toshiba has implemented a control algorithm of the grid-forming inverter in battery energy storage systems ...

