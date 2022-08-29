Anzeige
Montag, 29.08.2022
Aktie des Tages: Durchbruchsmeldung triggert neue Rallye!
WKN: A2QEWF ISIN: US5930572012 Ticker-Symbol:  
ACCESSWIRE
29.08.2022 | 15:08
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mexus Gold US: Mexus Updates Its Shareholders

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) updated its shareholders concerning its Santa Elena project. Mexus continues to actively seek the right partner for production and/or exploration at the property. The company is in discussions with multiple companies.

"We are still working on all options for Mexus' multiple properties and I expect to update our shareholders on progress at the Mabel property in the near future." Added Mexus CEO Paul Thompson.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.
Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960. Paul Thompson Sr

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

SOURCE: Mexus Gold US



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713755/Mexus-Updates-Its-Shareholders

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
