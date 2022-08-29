Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced expanded work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by joining the AWS Independent Software Vendors (ISV) Accelerate Program and launching in AWS Marketplace.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for organizations that provide software solutions that run on, or integrate with, AWS. The program helps Khoros support a broader set of customers and connect closely with the AWS Sales organization. The Khoros platform is also now available in the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog that makes it easy for customers to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

For Khoros, participation in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program and AWS Marketplace strengthens its relationship with AWS, building upon a recent announcement that Khoros's digital contact center solution works with Amazon Connect. Khoros, built on AWS, seamlessly blends the three modes of contact center communication-voice, synchronous chat, and asynchronous messaging-in one unified desktop for consistent customer and agent experiences.

Khoros's digital contact center solution works with Amazon Connect combining both digital and voice solutions in a single interface. By supporting AWS services, including Amazon Connect, Amazon Lex, Amazon Translate, and Amazon Transcribe, Khoros offers a truly omnichannel experience. This solution allows agents and contact center leaders to deliver exceptional customer experiences via messaging, social, email, and voice in a unified experience. Additionally, it helps them transcribe voice to text, make agile changes to interactive voice response (IVR) automation, and manage inbound and outbound calls-all within the Khoros platform.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Khoros participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of its solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Khoros customers have achieved across industry verticals.

"We're excited to expand our relationship with AWS and offer our platform to even more enterprises globally. Customers demand tailored, personalized engagement with brands, and we have the technology that empowers brands to do just that and more. Leveraging AI and our intuitively elegant agent experience, our platform harnesses every customer interaction so agents can build trust and drive satisfaction and retention," said Chris Tranquill, CEO of Khoros.

Khoros is unique in the industry in coupling its omnichannel expertise with 20 years of digital-first innovation, valuable voice of customer (VoC) insights, award-winning outbound marketing capabilities, and enterprise-grade communities software-all powered by its patent-pending data-powered foundation. With Khoros, contact centers can improve their customer experience (CX), increase agent efficiency, and reduce traditional contact center costs.

About Khoros

The Khoros award-winning customer engagement platform helps over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, create customers for life. With over 20 patented technologies, Khoros connects every facet of customer engagement, including digital contact centers, messaging, chat, online brand communities, CX analytics, and social media management. Combined with our top-rated services, the Khoros platform enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into actionable insights. Primarily owned by Vista Equity Partners, Khoros is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work both nationally and locally across our 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit khoros.com.

