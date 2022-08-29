

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales increased slightly in July, after falling in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 0.5 percent year-over-year in July, reversing a 0.7 percent decline in June, which was the first fall in seven months.



Turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sales of automotive fuels, grew 3.4 percent yearly in July and those of food products increased 1.7 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel registered a fall of 8.4 percent and retail sales via mail order houses or via internet dropped sharply by 10.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted retail sales declined at a steady rate of 0.4 percent in July.







