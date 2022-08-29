The Sri Lankan authorities are seeking a developer to build a 100 MW solar project on a build-own-operate basis, in addition to a new 132 kV transmission line. The facility will sell power to the Ceylon Electricity Board under a 20-year power purchase agreement.The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Sri Lanka's largest electricity supplier, has launched a tender for the development and construction of a 100 MW solar power plant in Siyambalanduwa, Uva province. The selected developer will build the project on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis, in addition to installing a new 132 kV transmission line. ...

