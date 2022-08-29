Researchers in Greece have developed three different transfer-learning strategies for solar power forecasting. The techniques are based on a stacked long short-term memory model, which is a kind of recurrent neural network that can learn order dependence in sequence prediction problems.Scientists at the National Technical University of Athens have used a machine-learning method known as transfer- learning (TL) to develop a new solar power forecast modeling intended at helping developers with limited data size. The TL method uses a trained model on one task to repurpose in a second, related task. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...