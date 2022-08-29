

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) announced the acquisition of Midway Dental Supply, dental distributor serving dental offices and dental laboratories across the Midwestern United States. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The transaction is expected to be modestly dilutive to Henry Schein's earnings per share in fiscal year 2022 and increasingly accretive thereafter.



Midway Dental was founded in 1987 by the late Roger Abigt, and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.



Midway Dental's sales from 2021 were approximately $110 million, including nearly $20 million in sales of personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 related products.



Midway Dental offers a comprehensive portfolio of dental consumable merchandise, equipment, services, and education products to nearly 7,000 customers, which will be immediately consolidated into Henry Schein's U.S. Dental business.



Led by CEO Steven Kizy, Midway Dental has approximately 200 employees, including 55 sales representatives and 50 service technicians. Kizy will join Henry Schein as Vice President, Strategic Development-U.S. Dental.







