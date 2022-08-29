Anzeige
WKN: A2P3Z9 ISIN: FI4000425848 Ticker-Symbol: 5J4 
29.08.22
09:06 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
29.08.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Savosolar Oyj receives observation status (423/22)

Today, August 29, 2022, Savosolar Oyj (the "Company") issued a press release
with information that the Company has entered into a conditional agreement to
acquire Meriaura Oy, resulting in a new listing process with Nasdaq Stockholm
AB for continued admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if it has been subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise
plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or
organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an
entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares
(SAVOS, ISIN code FI4000425848, order book ID 108026) and warrants (SAVOS TO 9,
ISIN code FI4000512272, order book ID 240903 and SAVOS TO 10, ISIN code
FI4000512280, order book ID 240904) in Savosolar Oyj shall be given observation
status. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
