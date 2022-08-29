Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Savosolar Oyj receives observation status (423/22)

Today, August 29, 2022, Savosolar Oyj (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire Meriaura Oy, resulting in a new listing process with Nasdaq Stockholm AB for continued admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if it has been subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (SAVOS, ISIN code FI4000425848, order book ID 108026) and warrants (SAVOS TO 9, ISIN code FI4000512272, order book ID 240903 and SAVOS TO 10, ISIN code FI4000512280, order book ID 240904) in Savosolar Oyj shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB