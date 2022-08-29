The "European Facility Management, 2022: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European facility management (FM) industry suffered a significant shock with the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is bouncing back, however, with future growth focused on technology and sustainability. The industry is undergoing a major transformation driven by technological innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, competitive disruption, and creative service offerings. FM services are commoditising in many parts of Europe, and suppliers need innovation and new value propositions to avoid the cost trap.

Competition is fierce, with more than 1,200 service providers fighting for a competitive position at a national, regional, or pan-European level. The future of FM is technology-enabled, and the pandemic accelerated the use of digital technology. The Internet of Things, Big Data, and advanced connectivity will drive efficiency for service suppliers and clients.

Organic growth is hard to find in such a big and mature industry. Therefore, companies need to innovate to keep growing and remain profitable. The industry will continue to move quickly toward service integration, sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity, and merger and acquisition activity. This shift from cost focus to complete client advisory services, outcome selling, and value creation will underpin critical transformations in the FM industry during the next 6 years.

The Frost RadarT reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Frost RadarT methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the Frost RadarT based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. Frost Sullivan analyses hundreds of companies in an industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the Frost RadarT, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. Frost RadarT

Frost RadarT: European Facility Management

Frost RadarT: Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Apleona

Caverion

CBRE

City FM

Coor

Emcor UK

Equans

Gegenbauer

ISS

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

Mitie

Sodexo

SPIE

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost RadarT to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Frost RadarT

Frost RadarT Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Frost RadarT Empowers Investors

Frost RadarT Empowers Customers

Frost RadarT Empowers the Board of Directors

6. Frost RadarT Analytics

Frost RadarT: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

Legal Disclaimer

